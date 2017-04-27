Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for Rogers Communications in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2018 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Rogers Communications Inc.’s Q1 2017 Earnings (RCI)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/rogers-communications-inc-forecasted-to-post-q1-2017-earnings-of-0-41-per-share-rci-updated.html.

RCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. CIBC downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity set a $66.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

Shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) traded down 0.28% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.03. The stock had a trading volume of 252,612 shares. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.25. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $47.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.26%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.7% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,504,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,037,483,000 after buying an additional 1,045,495 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,968,919 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $633,893,000 after buying an additional 232,775 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,027,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $193,915,000 after buying an additional 34,012 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 12.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,945,080 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $209,430,000 after buying an additional 542,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,763,738 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $202,353,000 after buying an additional 81,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc is a communications and media company. The Company provides wireless communications services, and cable television, Internet, information technology (IT) and telephony services to consumers and businesses. Its segments include Wireless, Cable, Business Solutions and Media. The Wireless segment is engaged in wireless telecommunications operations for Canadian consumers and businesses.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rogers Communications (RCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.