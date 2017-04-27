Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,563 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.23% of Rockwell Collins worth $28,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Collins by 552.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Collins by 52.7% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. SRB Corp boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Collins by 15.3% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 1,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Collins by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Collins during the third quarter worth about $196,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) opened at 105.14 on Thursday. Rockwell Collins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.54 and a 52-week high of $106.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.89 and a 200-day moving average of $92.43.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Rockwell Collins had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 13.97%. Rockwell Collins’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Collins, Inc. will post $5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Rockwell Collins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/rockwell-collins-inc-col-shares-sold-by-ubs-asset-management-americas-inc-updated.html.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Collins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays PLC lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Collins from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Collins in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Collins from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Collins from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Collins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.93.

In other news, CEO Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $1,863,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas E. Stenske sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $226,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,956 shares in the company, valued at $685,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,700 and have sold 61,536 shares worth $6,069,253. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rockwell Collins

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces and supports communications and aviation systems for commercial and military customers. The Company provides information management services through voice and data communication networks and solutions across the world. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial Systems, Government Systems and Information Management Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Collins Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Collins Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.