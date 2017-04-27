CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 29 Shares of Rockwell Automation (ROK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $138,000. SRB Corp increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.0% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, WealthTrust Fairport LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $202,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) opened at 159.96 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $107.17 and a one year high of $165.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post $6.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.86.

In other news, Director Keith D. Nosbusch sold 33,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $5,118,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 435,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,713,086. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas M. Hagerman sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $159,054.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,459 shares in the company, valued at $959,226.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 346,904 shares of company stock worth $52,562,126. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc (Rockwell Automation) is a provider of industrial automation power, control and information solutions for manufacturers. The Company operates through two segments: Architecture & Software and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment contains various hardware, software and communication components of the Company’s integrated control and information architecture capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their manufacturing enterprise.

