RLJ Lodging Trust’s (RLJ) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood reiterated their underperform rating on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays PLC set a $23.00 target price on RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Nomura began coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.18.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) opened at 22.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average is $22.81. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.14. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $25.10.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $271.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.79 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 17.07%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post $1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 83.02%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 94.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 100,530.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 150,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 150,795 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $721,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3,206.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Street Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $2,580,000.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the acquisition of focused-service and compact full-service hotels. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 122 hotels with approximately 20,100 rooms, located in 21 states and the District of Columbia, and an interest in one mortgage loan secured by a hotel.

