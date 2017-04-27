RLI Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2017 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share (RLI)

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) – Investment analysts at FBR & Co cut their FY2017 EPS estimates for RLI Corp. in a research report issued on Monday. FBR & Co analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.10. FBR & Co has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLI Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) traded down 0.09% on Wednesday, hitting $58.00. The company had a trading volume of 50,823 shares. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $71.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.12.

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. RLI Corp. had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business earned $196.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of RLI Corp. by 4.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RLI Corp. by 100.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RLI Corp. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RLI Corp. by 15.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 122,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after buying an additional 16,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of RLI Corp. by 10.0% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 253,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,717,000 after buying an additional 23,146 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 941 shares of RLI Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total transaction of $55,415.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. bought 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.02 per share, for a total transaction of $130,246.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,438. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp. Company Profile

RLI Corp. is a specialty insurance company. The Company underwrites selected property and casualty insurance through subsidiaries, as well as offers insurance coverages in both the specialty admitted, and excess and surplus markets. It operates through Casualty, Property and Surety segments. Its Casualty segment consists of commercial and personal umbrella, general liability, commercial transportation, professional services, small commercial, executive products, medical professional liability and other casualty businesses.

