River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 437,401 Bank of America Corp (BAC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 437,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,686,000. Bank of America Corp comprises 3.3% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Bank of America Corp by 5.7% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. PHH Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Corp by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation increased its position in shares of Bank of America Corp by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 6,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) opened at 23.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $251.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.47. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.88.

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business earned $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America Corp had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 18.10%. Bank of America Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post $1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Vetr upgraded Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.88 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Bank of America Corp from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of America Corp in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc downgraded Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America Corp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.59.

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

