Riu Sun Sells 5,422 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) Stock

Yum China Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:YUMC) insider Riu Sun sold 5,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $169,274.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,590.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Riu Sun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 12th, Riu Sun sold 3,377 shares of Yum China Holdings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $109,549.88.

Yum China Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:YUMC) opened at 34.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.39. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.29.

Yum China Holdings (NASDAQ:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Yum China Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post $1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Yum China Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yum China Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,426,000. Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. BP PLC purchased a new stake in Yum China Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,743,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $76.00 target price on Yum China Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Vetr downgraded Yum China Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded Yum China Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.10 to $30.30 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on Yum China Holdings in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.48 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.43.

About Yum China Holdings

Yum China Holdings, Inc is a restaurant company. The Company’s segments include KFC, Pizza Hut Casual Dining, and All Other Segments, including Pizza Hut Home Service, East Dawning, Little Sheep and Taco Bell. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had over 7,500 restaurants in China. Its restaurant base consists of various restaurant concepts.

