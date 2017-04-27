Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.57 Per Share

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.567 per share on Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) opened at 30.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.85. Richelieu Hardware has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $31.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 27.97.

RCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$28.50 price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a report on Friday, January 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 7th.

In other news, insider Guy Grenier sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.16, for a total value of C$583,200.00. Also, Director Pierre Pomerleau acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$27.36 per share, with a total value of C$205,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 46,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,771 over the last ninety days.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. is a distributor, importer and manufacturer of specialty hardware and complementary products. The Company’s product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, window and door hardware, glass hardware and floor protection products.

