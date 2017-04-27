Rhythmone PLC (RTHM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities Ltd

Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rhythmone PLC (LON:RTHM) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a GBX 52 ($0.66) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. N+1 Singer restated a buy rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.83) price objective on shares of Rhythmone PLC in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Whitman Howard restated a buy rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.77) price objective on shares of Rhythmone PLC in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Rhythmone PLC (LON:RTHM) traded down 0.56% during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 44.75. 1,030,027 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 181.19 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 44.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 39.28. Rhythmone PLC has a one year low of GBX 15.44 and a one year high of GBX 50.00.

Rhythmone PLC Company Profile

RhythmOne plc, formerly blinkx plc, is an online advertising company that connects digital audiences with brands through content across devices. The Company is engaged in offering online advertising through a range of formats and pricing options that include video, mobile, social, display, native, text and media covering brand, and performance advertising campaigns, sold both directly and programmatically.

