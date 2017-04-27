Rexnord Corp (RXN) CEO Todd A. Adams Sells 33,000 Shares

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) CEO Todd A. Adams sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $755,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,840.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) traded down 1.35% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.19. 187,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average is $21.42. Rexnord Corp has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $24.69.

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company earned $452 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.63 million. Rexnord Corp had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 19.52%. Rexnord Corp’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rexnord Corp will post $1.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexnord Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Rexnord Corp by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rexnord Corp by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 320,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rexnord Corp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 285,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexnord Corp by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Rexnord Corp by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rexnord Corp Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation is a multi-platform industrial company. The Company operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

