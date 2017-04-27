Retrophin (RTRX) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.01

News stories about Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Retrophin earned a news impact score of 0.01 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 83 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s rankings:

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTRX. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Retrophin in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Retrophin from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) opened at 19.64 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is $748.15 million. Retrophin has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $24.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.70.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development, acquisition and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of serious, catastrophic or rare diseases. The Company sells three products, including Chenodal (chenodeoxycholic acid), Cholbam (cholic acid) and Thiola (tiopronin).

