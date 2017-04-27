Resolute Energy Corp to Post FY2017 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share, Capital One Financial Corp. Forecasts (REN)

Resolute Energy Corp (NYSE:REN) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. dropped their FY2017 earnings estimates for Resolute Energy Corp in a report released on Monday. Capital One Financial Corp. analyst R. Tullis now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.64.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on REN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resolute Energy Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays PLC dropped their price target on Resolute Energy Corp to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Resolute Energy Corp in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Resolute Energy Corp in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.58.

Shares of Resolute Energy Corp (NYSE:REN) traded down 6.30% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.74. 355,242 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day moving average of $38.31. The company’s market cap is $800.23 million. Resolute Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $49.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Resolute Energy Corp during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Resolute Energy Corp by 125.0% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Resolute Energy Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Resolute Energy Corp during the first quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in Resolute Energy Corp during the first quarter valued at $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Energy Corp Company Profile

Resolute Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploitation, development, exploration for and acquisition of oil and gas properties. The Company’s assets are located primarily in the Delaware Basin in west Texas (the Permian Properties or Permian Basin Properties) and Aneth Field located in the Paradox Basin in southeast Utah (the Aneth Field Properties or Aneth Field).

