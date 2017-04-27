Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for Transocean LTD (RIG) Lifted by Jefferies Group

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group boosted their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Transocean LTD in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst E. Royes now forecasts that the offshore drilling services provider will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.05). Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Transocean LTD’s Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.55. Transocean LTD had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $974 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.52 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RIG. BMO Capital Markets set a $10.00 target price on shares of Transocean LTD and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America Corp cut shares of Transocean LTD from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Transocean LTD in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Iberia Capital initiated coverage on shares of Transocean LTD in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Transocean LTD from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) traded down 0.09% during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.45. 9,334,758 shares of the stock were exchanged. Transocean LTD has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Transocean LTD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,740,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Transocean LTD during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,302,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Transocean LTD during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Transocean LTD by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,102,028 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $45,724,000 after buying an additional 1,525,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Transocean LTD by 210.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,712,340 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $18,254,000 after buying an additional 1,161,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean LTD

Transocean Ltd. is an international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The Company’s primary business is to contract its drilling rigs, related equipment and work crews on a dayrate basis to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units.

