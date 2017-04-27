Repros Therapeutics Inc (RPRX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Repros Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RPRX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 604,376 shares, an increase of 0.0% from the March 15th total of 604,282 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,901 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Separately, S&P Equity Research increased their price objective on Repros Therapeutics from $1.22 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of Repros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPRX) opened at 1.02 on Thursday. Repros Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42. The stock’s market cap is $27.21 million.

Repros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business earned $0.01 million during the quarter. Repros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 39,128.00% and a negative return on equity of 151.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Repros Therapeutics will post ($0.76) earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repros Therapeutics by 79.5% in the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 711,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 315,000 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Repros Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,805,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Repros Therapeutics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 716,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

About Repros Therapeutics

Repros Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new drugs to treat hormonal and reproductive system disorders. The Company’s product candidates include enclomiphene, which is a single isomer of clomiphene citrate, an orally active small molecule compound, and Proellex, which is an orally administered selective blocker of the progesterone receptor in women, for the treatment of uterine fibroids and endometriosis.

