ReneSola (SOL) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.57

Media stories about ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) have been trending very positive this week, Alpha One reports. The research group, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ReneSola earned a coverage optimism score of 0.57 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news articles about the semiconductor company an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) opened at 2.42 on Thursday. ReneSola has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $7.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46. The firm’s market cap is $48.83 million.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.42. The firm earned $232 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.42 million. ReneSola had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ReneSola will post ($1.50) EPS for the current year.

SOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group AG raised ReneSola from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd is a holding company. The Company is a brand and technology provider of energy-efficient products based in China. The Company’s segments include wafer sales, cell and module sales, and solar power projects. The wafer sales segment involves the manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services.

