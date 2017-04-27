Renasant Corp. (RNST) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $45.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank and Renasant Insurance, Inc. “

Separately, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Renasant Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) opened at 43.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average of $39.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.02. Renasant Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $44.65.

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Renasant Corp. had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $106.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Renasant Corp. will post $2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Renasant Corp.’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other Renasant Corp. news, EVP Stuart Johnson sold 4,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $177,074.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,908.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Ross sold 32,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $1,334,605.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,870 shares of company stock worth $1,998,702. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Renasant Corp. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Renasant Corp. by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Renasant Corp. by 7.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Green Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Renasant Corp. by 4.9% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Renasant Corp. by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Renasant Corp.

Renasant Corporation is a bank holding company that owns and operates Renasant Bank (the Bank) and Renasant Insurance, Inc (Renasant Insurance). The Company’s segments include Community Banks, which delivers a range of banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses, including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, equipment leasing, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities; Insurance, which includes a full service insurance agency offering all lines of commercial and personal insurance through major carriers; Wealth Management, which offers a range of fiduciary services that includes the administration and management of trust accounts, including personal and corporate benefit accounts, and custodial accounts, and Other.

