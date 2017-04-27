RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Receives $136.95 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.95.

RNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th.

In related news, SVP Rider Fonner Todd sold 4,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.91, for a total transaction of $566,495.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,834,210.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Odonnell sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $1,010,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,659,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,049 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,236 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 209,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,601,000 after buying an additional 25,570 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings by 103.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,230,000 after buying an additional 98,224 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,497,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings by 7.3% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 147,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,724,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. increased its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings by 1.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 133,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,015,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR) opened at 143.06 on Monday. RenaissanceRe Holdings has a 1-year low of $107.27 and a 1-year high of $150.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.26 and a 200 day moving average of $136.81.

RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $353.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.41 million. RenaissanceRe Holdings had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 7.99%. RenaissanceRe Holdings’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings will post $9.00 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. RenaissanceRe Holdings’s payout ratio is presently 10.86%.

About RenaissanceRe Holdings

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance coverages and related services to a range of customers. The Company’s products include property, casualty and specialty reinsurance and certain insurance products principally distributed through intermediaries. Its segments include Property; Casualty and Specialty, and Other category.

