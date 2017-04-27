REMY COINTREAU EUR1.60 (REMYF) Upgraded to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group Inc

REMY COINTREAU EUR1.60 (OTCMKTS:REMYF) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Liberum Capital lowered shares of REMY COINTREAU EUR1.60 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of REMY COINTREAU EUR1.60 (OTCMKTS:REMYF) opened at 97.48 on Thursday. REMY COINTREAU EUR1.60 has a 12 month low of $76.45 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 41.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.51.

