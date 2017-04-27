Regions Financial Corp (RF) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RF. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial Corp in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial Corp from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. FBR & Co upgraded shares of Regions Financial Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Compass Point lowered shares of Regions Financial Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. upgraded shares of Regions Financial Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.59.

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) opened at 14.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average is $13.73. Regions Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $16.03.

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Regions Financial Corp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company earned $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Regions Financial Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Regions Financial Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Regions Financial Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.89%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/regions-financial-corp-rf-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-goldman-sachs-group-inc-2-updated-updated.html.

In other Regions Financial Corp news, Chairman Grayson Hall sold 202,231 shares of Regions Financial Corp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $2,732,140.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 494,874 shares in the company, valued at $6,685,747.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 43,000 shares of Regions Financial Corp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $624,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 424,176 shares of company stock valued at $5,848,346. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial Corp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial Corp by 243.9% in the first quarter. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. now owns 205,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 348,956 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial Corp by 13.9% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 26,686 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial Corp by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 61,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial Corp by 162.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 103,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 64,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial Corp

Regions Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations through Regions Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank, which is a member of the Federal Reserve System. It operates in three segments: Corporate Bank, which represents its commercial banking functions, including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and investor real estate lending; Consumer Bank, which represents its branch network, including consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business loans, indirect loans, consumer credit cards and other consumer loans, as well as the corresponding deposit relationships, and Wealth Management, which offers individuals, businesses, governmental institutions and non-profit entities a range of solutions to enable transfer of wealth.

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.