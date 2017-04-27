Insider Selling: Regional Management Corp (RM) Director Sells 12,793 Shares of Stock

Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) Director Michael R. Dunn sold 12,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $256,499.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,465.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) opened at 20.75 on Thursday. Regional Management Corp has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $27.56. The stock has a market cap of $240.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.76.

Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Regional Management Corp had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business earned $64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp will post $2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Regional Management Corp by 20.3% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Regional Management Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Regional Management Corp by 358.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regional Management Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management AG acquired a new stake in Regional Management Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regional Management Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Regional Management Corp in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Regional Management Corp in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regional Management Corp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

About Regional Management Corp

Regional Management Corp. is a diversified consumer finance company. The Company provides an array of loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders. Its products include small loans, large loans, automobile loans, retail loans, and optional payment and collateral protection insurance products.

