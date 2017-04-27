Regal Entertainment Group (RGC) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.11

Media headlines about Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE:RGC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Regal Entertainment Group earned a news impact score of 0.11 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 81 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.50 target price on shares of Regal Entertainment Group in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group AG downgraded Regal Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday. FBR & Co lifted their price objective on Regal Entertainment Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wunderlich reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Regal Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Shares of Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE:RGC) traded down 2.011% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.175. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,563 shares. Regal Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $24.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.344 and a beta of 0.92.

Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE:RGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business earned $821.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.18 million. Regal Entertainment Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Regal Entertainment Group will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory W. Dunn sold 26,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $577,007.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,052 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,201.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter B. Brandow sold 20,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $455,242.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,786,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regal Entertainment Group Company Profile

Regal Entertainment Group is an operator of theatre circuits in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 7,267 screens in 561 theatres in 42 states along with Guam, Saipan, American Samoa and the District of Columbia. The Company manages its business under theatre exhibition operations segment.

