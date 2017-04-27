Recon Technology (RCON) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.08

Headlines about Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Recon Technology earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) traded down 1.1163% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.2756. The company had a trading volume of 9,166 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28. The firm’s market capitalization is $7.95 million. Recon Technology has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $2.22.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. is a provider of hardware, software and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in China, the People’s Republic of China. The Company provides services designed to automate and enhance the extraction of petroleum. The Company controls by contract the People’s Republic of China companies of Beijing BHD Petroleum Technology Co, Ltd.

