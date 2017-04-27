Westpark Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) in a research report report published on Wednesday. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK) opened at 17.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average of $15.32. RCI Hospitality Holdings has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $166.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.48.

RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. RCI Hospitality Holdings had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.85 million. Equities analysts expect that RCI Hospitality Holdings will post $1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “RCI Hospitality Holdings’ (RICK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Westpark Capital” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/rci-hospitality-holdings-rick-buy-rating-reiterated-at-westpark-capital-updated.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings by 3.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 168,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $317,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after buying an additional 247,600 shares during the period. 32.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Holdings Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.