Raymond James Financial, Inc. Reaffirms “Strong-Buy” Rating for Finisar Co. (FNSR)

Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FNSR. Vetr lowered Finisar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.76 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Finisar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Finisar from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $47.25 price objective on shares of Finisar in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of Finisar in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) traded down 0.509% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.465. 952,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Finisar has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.119 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.86.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.69 million. Finisar had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Finisar will post $2.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Todd Swanson sold 6,183 shares of Finisar stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $149,195.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,054.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 35,888 shares of Finisar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,256,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,278 shares of company stock valued at $3,401,011 over the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Finisar during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,386,000. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Finisar by 297.4% in the first quarter. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. now owns 29,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 22,399 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Finisar by 86.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 370,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,129,000 after buying an additional 171,564 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Finisar by 750.0% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 850,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,239,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new stake in Finisar during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Finisar Company Profile

Finisar Corporation (Finisar) is a provider of optical subsystems and components that are used in data communication and telecommunication applications. The Company’s optical subsystems consist of transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in these networks, including the switches, routers, and servers used in wireline networks.

