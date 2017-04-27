Rafferty Capital Markets Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Rafferty Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $36.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CFG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Barclays PLC increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup Inc reiterated a hold rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a hold rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $39.00 target price on Citizens Financial Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) traded down 1.209% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.355. 3,044,995 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.753 and a beta of 1.36. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $39.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.84.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm earned $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post $2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. SRB Corp raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 6,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc is a retail bank holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. Its Consumer Banking serves retail customers and small businesses. Consumer Banking products and services include deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, auto financing, student loans, personal unsecured lines and loans, credit cards, business loans, wealth management and investment services.

