Mitchell A. Saltz Sells 18,384 Shares of Quest Resource Holding Corp (QRHC) Stock

Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) Director Mitchell A. Saltz sold 18,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $46,327.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) traded up 1.0952% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.7599. The company had a trading volume of 5,810 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19. Quest Resource Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The firm’s market capitalization is $42.15 million.

Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.89 million. Quest Resource Holding Corp had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. Analysts expect that Quest Resource Holding Corp will post ($0.26) EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quest Resource Holding Corp stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.43% of Quest Resource Holding Corp worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on Quest Resource Holding Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Quest Resource Holding Corp in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

About Quest Resource Holding Corp

Quest Resource Holding Corporation (QRHC) provides businesses with one-stop management programs to reuse, recycle and dispose of a range of waste streams and recyclables generated by their businesses and operate social media and online data platforms that contain information and instructions to recycle or properly dispose of household products and materials.

