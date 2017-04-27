Quest Diagnostics’ (DGX) In-Line Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their in-line rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) in a research report released on Monday morning. Evercore ISI currently has a $104.50 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $102.00.

DGX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity set a $90.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America Corp raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays PLC increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.96.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) traded up 0.28% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.06. The stock had a trading volume of 280,111 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.68. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $74.04 and a one year high of $106.59.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The medical research company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm earned $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post $5.50 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Quest Diagnostics’ (DGX) In-Line Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/quest-diagnostics-dgx-in-line-rating-reiterated-at-evercore-isi.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 29,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,951,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jenne K. Britell sold 6,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $635,727.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,213 shares of company stock worth $12,978,860. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $453,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 13,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 414,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,070,000 after buying an additional 11,258 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2,231.9% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 46,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 44,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 663.5% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 134,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after buying an additional 116,942 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is a provider of diagnostic information services. The Company operates through two businesses: Diagnostic Information Services and Diagnostic Solutions. The Diagnostic Information Services business develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, providing insights that empower and enable a range of customers, including patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks (IDNs), health plans, employers and accountable care organizations (ACOs).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.