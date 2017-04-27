Quanta Services Inc (PWR) Position Reduced by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,455 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,698 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Quanta Services worth $13,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) opened at 36.29 on Thursday. Quanta Services Inc has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $38.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company earned $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 5.53%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post $1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PWR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Quanta Services from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. FBR & Co cut their target price on Quanta Services from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.38.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $1,031,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,773.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick Wood III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $190,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,148.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a provider of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions primarily to the electric power and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada and Australia and selected other international markets. The Company operates through two segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers in the electric power industry, and Oil and Gas Infrastructure Services, which provides network solutions to customers involved in the development and transportation of natural gas, oil and other pipeline products.

