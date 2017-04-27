QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Qualcomm has counter attacked Apple in relation to the $1 billion lawsuit filed against it in Jan 2017. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processor is known for its IoT applications. Qualcomm moved one step closer to buy NXP Semiconductors, by getting the latter's shareholders approval. If this buyout goes through, then it will fortify Qualcomm's position in the semiconductor market. Patent license network deals , tie-up with AT&T and Ericsson for 5G network trials and launch of China’s first end-to-end data call bode well for Qualcomm’s prospects. Moreover, the company is foraying into areas like automotive, networking and mobile computing. However, over the past three months, the stock declined 16.3%, while the Zacks categorized Wireless Equipment industry contracted 4.2%. Moreover, competitive mobile phone chipset market, stringent regulatory norms along with anti-competitive and unfair business practices charges act as risks.”

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Brean Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Vetr cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.42 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.55.

Shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) opened at 53.04 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $50.11 and a 52 week high of $71.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.99 and a 200 day moving average of $61.43. The stock has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The wireless technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post $4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

In related news, EVP James H. Thompson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $1,313,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,202.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony J. Vinciquerra acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.99 per share, for a total transaction of $53,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,281 shares in the company, valued at $69,161.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,251,589 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,450,003,000 after buying an additional 2,439,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,531,171 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,403,029,000 after buying an additional 1,059,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 39,745,533 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,722,569,000 after buying an additional 780,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in QUALCOMM by 16.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 21,432,143 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,468,102,000 after buying an additional 3,035,542 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,283,988 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,389,454,000 after buying an additional 513,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

