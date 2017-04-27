QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Coverage Initiated at Macquarie

Analysts at Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the wireless technology company’s stock. Macquarie’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Vetr raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.44 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.34 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.55.

Shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) opened at 53.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $50.11 and a 12 month high of $71.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.43.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The wireless technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.29. The firm earned $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post $4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP James H. Thompson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $1,313,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,202.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony J. Vinciquerra bought 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.99 per share, with a total value of $53,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,281 shares in the company, valued at $69,161.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Sterling Global Strategies LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Global Strategies LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,891 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Kanaly Trust Co raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kanaly Trust Co now owns 4,819 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 4,384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

