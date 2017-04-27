QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) will announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.08. QUALCOMM posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 20.56%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Instinet decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen and Company reduced their price target on QUALCOMM to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.65.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) traded down 0.423% on Thursday, reaching $53.164. The company had a trading volume of 4,356,397 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.213 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $50.11 and a 12 month high of $71.62. QUALCOMM also was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 2,479 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 350% compared to the typical daily volume of 551 put options.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.63%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Cristiano R. Amon purchased 18,815 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.13 per share, for a total transaction of $999,640.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony J. Vinciquerra purchased 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.99 per share, with a total value of $53,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,161.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Monaco bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 94.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 11.2% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

