Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 28,587 TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,587 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 66,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 326,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) traded up 0.73% on Wednesday, hitting $16.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,947,001 shares. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.61.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm earned $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post $1.60 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TTM Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. TTM Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

In related news, Director Kenton K. Alder sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $52,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 7,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $128,360.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,178.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,123,682 shares of company stock valued at $64,832,718 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc is a manufacturer of printed circuit board (PCB) products and is focused on technologically advanced PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions (E-M Solutions). As of January 2, 2017, the Company operated a total of 25 specialized facilities in North America and China. The Company’s segments include PCB, E-M Solutions and Corporate.

