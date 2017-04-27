Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $395,000 in 2U Inc (TWOU)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of 2U by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of 2U by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in shares of 2U by 2.7% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of 2U by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of 2U by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) traded up 2.27% on Wednesday, reaching $44.63. The company had a trading volume of 619,650 shares. 2U Inc has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $44.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.95 and its 200-day moving average is $35.63. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.11 billion.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. 2U had a negative net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business earned $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.39 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that 2U Inc will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TWOU. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of 2U in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet raised 2U from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on 2U from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 2U has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.38.

About 2U

2U, Inc is a provider of an integrated solution consisting of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) combined with technology-enabled services (together, the Platform) that allows colleges and universities to deliver online degree programs. The Company’s SaaS technology consists of a learning environment (Online Campus), which acts as the hub for all student and faculty academic and social interaction, and a suite of integrated applications, which the Company uses to launch, operate and support the Company’s clients’ programs.

