Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 420,364 Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its stake in ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 89.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,918 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 420,364 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in ICICI Bank were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 402,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 32,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 9.9% in the third quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 112,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 10,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) opened at 8.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.82. ICICI Bank Ltd has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $8.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average is $8.11.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Macquarie raised shares of ICICI Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Group LLC cut shares of ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of ICICI Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited is a banking company. The Bank is engaged in providing a range of banking and financial services, including commercial banking, retail banking, project and corporate finance, working capital finance, insurance, venture capital and private equity, investment banking, broking and treasury products and services.

