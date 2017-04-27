Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,950 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $12,541,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth $1,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) opened at 29.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average of $31.01. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $39.30.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post $2.20 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Friday, March 10th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

In related news, Director David W. Miles purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,340. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian Daniel Hazelton purchased 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.27 per share, for a total transaction of $59,843.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,813.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,778 shares of company stock worth $178,493. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of recreation vehicles (RVs) used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets motorized and towable recreation products along with supporting products and services. Its other products manufactured by the Company consist of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, including extruded aluminum and other component products for other manufacturers and commercial vehicles.

