Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Air Lease Corp (AL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Lease Corp by 2.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Lease Corp by 9.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Air Lease Corp by 5.5% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 16,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Air Lease Corp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 132,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Lease Corp by 6.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) opened at 38.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day moving average of $35.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.60. Air Lease Corp has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $40.24.

Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The company earned $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.63 million. Air Lease Corp had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 14.83%. Air Lease Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Air Lease Corp will post $3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Air Lease Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.12%.

AL has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease Corp in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Lease Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen and Company boosted their price objective on shares of Air Lease Corp from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. FBR & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Air Lease Corp from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Air Lease Corp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

In other news, EVP Jie Chen sold 30,000 shares of Air Lease Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,174,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 280,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,972,546.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Poerschke sold 3,959 shares of Air Lease Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $154,757.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,792.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Air Lease Corp

Air Lease Corporation is an aircraft leasing company. The Company is principally engaged in purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, such as The Boeing Company (Boeing) and Airbus SAS. (Airbus), and leasing those aircraft to airlines across the world. Along with its leasing activities, the Company sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies and airlines.

