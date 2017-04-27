Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 14,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.9% in the third quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 15,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) traded down 0.68% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,456 shares. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $82.37. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.21 and a 200-day moving average of $75.51.

Several brokerages have commented on GPN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Global Payments from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised Global Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.85.

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 265,752 shares in the company, valued at $21,260,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $48,018.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,880,894.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,688 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc is a provider of payment technology services. The Company provides payment and digital commerce solutions. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Company’s segments primarily provide payment solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments and check-related services.

