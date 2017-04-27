CBS Co. (CBS) Expected to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) – Analysts at Jefferies Group upped their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for CBS in a research note issued on Monday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst J. Janedis now anticipates that the media conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.52. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of CBS in a research report on Sunday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on CBS to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of CBS in a research report on Friday, April 14th. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of CBS in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $77.50 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of CBS in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.30.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) opened at 66.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.66. CBS has a 52-week low of $48.88 and a 52-week high of $70.10.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The media conglomerate reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. CBS had a return on equity of 33.06% and a net margin of 11.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBS. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in CBS by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in CBS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in CBS by 1.2% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,321 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in CBS by 0.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,740 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of CBS by 1.3% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,746 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Ianniello sold 68,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $4,641,770.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 305,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,596,092. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lawrence Tu sold 28,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total value of $1,938,422.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,941.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,641 shares of company stock valued at $8,741,329. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. CBS’s payout ratio is 20.17%.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation is a mass media company. The Company operates through four segment: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, Local Media. The Entertainment segment comprises the CBS TV Network; CBS TV Studios; CBS Studios International and CBS TV Distribution; CBS Interactive; CBS Films; and the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

