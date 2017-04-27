William Blair Comments on Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s Q4 2017 Earnings (BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2017 EPS estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. William Blair currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.
Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business earned $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,000 million. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BECN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.
Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) opened at 51.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.05. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $52.12.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 1,691,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,910,000 after buying an additional 702,319 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.1% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,210,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,905,000 after buying an additional 193,788 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,489,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,089,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,196,000 after buying an additional 9,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,884,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,281,000 after buying an additional 47,928 shares in the last quarter.
About Beacon Roofing Supply
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc is engaged in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials in the United States and Canada. It also distributes complementary building products for residential and non-residential building exteriors. Its product portfolio includes residential roofing products, non-residential roofing products and complementary building products.
