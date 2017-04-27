Wedbush Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. Wedbush also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) opened at 33.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.06. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $38.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,391,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,661,000 after buying an additional 2,287,606 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,582,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,400,000 after buying an additional 8,518,794 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 20,665,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,520,000 after buying an additional 3,100,000 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,481,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,491,000 after buying an additional 230,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $289,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 8,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $292,978.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,140,727.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $25,611.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,673.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,457 shares of company stock valued at $339,056. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial is a consumer financial services company. The Company provides a range of credit products through programs it has established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers. The Company’s revenue activities are managed through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions and CareCredit.

