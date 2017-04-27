Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings decreased their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Union Pacific in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the railroad operator will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.22.

UNP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.81.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Oppenheimer Holdings Weighs in on Union Pacific Co.’s Q1 2017 Earnings (UNP)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/q1-2017-eps-estimates-for-union-pacific-co-unp-decreased-by-oppenheimer-holdings-updated.html.

Shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) traded up 3.05% on Thursday, hitting $113.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,156,602 shares. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $80.68 and a 12-month high of $115.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.48 and a 200-day moving average of $103.30. Union Pacific also was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 17,071 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 522% compared to the average volume of 2,746 call options.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.64%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $106,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,583 shares in the company, valued at $5,406,816.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 33,523 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in Union Pacific by 11.5% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 610,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $59,508,000 after buying an additional 63,058 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 140,454 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,699,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 623,824 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $60,842,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Union Pacific (UNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.