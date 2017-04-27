Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Oppenheimer Holdings Forecasts

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings dropped their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Tractor Supply Company in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. Oppenheimer Holdings currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Tractor Supply Company’s Q2 2017 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

TSCO has been the topic of several other reports. Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply Company in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply Company in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tractor Supply Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

Shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) opened at 65.30 on Thursday. Tractor Supply Company has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $97.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.47 and a 200-day moving average of $71.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. Tractor Supply Company had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company earned $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company during the third quarter worth about $474,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company by 121.8% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company by 7.5% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company by 43.1% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tractor Supply Company news, CMO Steve K. Barbarick sold 15,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total value of $1,089,866.26. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 65,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,751,015.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 1,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $102,979.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,585.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company is an operator of rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The Company is focused on supplying the needs of recreational farmers and ranchers and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. It is engaged in the retail sale of products that support the rural lifestyle.

