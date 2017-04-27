Q1 2017 Earnings Forecast for Remark Holdings Inc (MARK) Issued By Roth Capital

Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital cut their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Remark Holdings in a research note issued to investors on Monday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.32). Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Remark Holdings’ Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($1.20) EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Remark Holdings (NASDAQ:MARK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The information services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Remark Holdings had a negative return on equity of 382.80% and a negative net margin of 66.15%. The business had revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Remark Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Remark Holdings (NASDAQ:MARK) traded up 1.01% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.01. 8,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $68.07 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51. Remark Holdings has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $4.85.

In other news, CFO Douglas Osrow sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $66,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at $137,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Remark Holdings Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc, formerly Remark Media, Inc, owns, operates and acquires digital media properties across multiple verticals. The Company operates through the travel and entertainment segment. The travel and entertainment segment includes the Vegas.com and its Roomlia mobile application. The Company is engaged in the sale of various travel and entertainment products, including air travel, show tickets and tours, which are booked through its travel and entertainment segment, consisting of Vegas.com and its related Websites, including LasVegas.com, mobile applications and retail locations.

