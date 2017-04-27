Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) – SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Macerich in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Macerich’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $3.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MAC. BTIG Research started coverage on Macerich in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $75.00 price objective on Macerich and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Macerich from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays PLC cut their price objective on Macerich from $83.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.07.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Macerich Co (MAC)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/q1-2017-eps-estimates-for-macerich-co-reduced-by-suntrust-banks-mac-updated.html.

Shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC) traded up 0.97% during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.71. 1,107,863 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.79. Macerich has a 52 week low of $62.00 and a 52 week high of $94.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.28 and a 200-day moving average of $68.47.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company earned $219.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.65 million. Macerich had a net margin of 49.65% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Macerich’s payout ratio is 83.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Macerich by 3.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,314,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,038,000 after buying an additional 109,652 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in shares of Macerich by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 1,901,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,782,000 after buying an additional 26,463 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter worth $106,881,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Macerich by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 631,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,708,000 after buying an additional 334,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Capital Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Macerich by 0.8% in the third quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. now owns 543,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,978,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Macerich

The Macerich Company is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is involved in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community/power shopping centers located throughout the United States. The Company owns ownership interests in, The Macerich Partnership, L.P.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Macerich (MAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.