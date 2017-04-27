SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Macerich Co (MAC)

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) – SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Macerich in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Macerich’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $3.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.32 EPS.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MAC. BTIG Research started coverage on Macerich in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $75.00 price objective on Macerich and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Macerich from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays PLC cut their price objective on Macerich from $83.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.07.
Shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC) traded up 0.97% during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.71. 1,107,863 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.79. Macerich has a 52 week low of $62.00 and a 52 week high of $94.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.28 and a 200-day moving average of $68.47.
Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company earned $219.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.65 million. Macerich had a net margin of 49.65% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Macerich’s payout ratio is 83.04%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Macerich by 3.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,314,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,038,000 after buying an additional 109,652 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in shares of Macerich by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 1,901,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,782,000 after buying an additional 26,463 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter worth $106,881,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Macerich by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 631,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,708,000 after buying an additional 334,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Capital Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Macerich by 0.8% in the third quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. now owns 543,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,978,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Macerich
The Macerich Company is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is involved in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community/power shopping centers located throughout the United States. The Company owns ownership interests in, The Macerich Partnership, L.P.
