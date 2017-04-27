Ensco Plc Expected to Earn Q1 2017 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (ESV)

Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) – Jefferies Group upped their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ensco Plc in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst E. Royes now forecasts that the offshore drilling services provider will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.10). Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Ensco Plc’s Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Ensco Plc had a negative net margin of 52.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $505 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($10.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/q1-2017-eps-estimates-for-ensco-plc-esv-raised-by-jefferies-group-updated.html.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ESV. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Ensco Plc in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial Corp. upgraded shares of Ensco Plc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Ensco Plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ensco Plc from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $13.00 price objective on Ensco Plc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.37.

Shares of Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) opened at 8.49 on Thursday. Ensco Plc has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $12.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ensco Plc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,907,000. HBK Investments L P increased its stake in Ensco Plc by 70.6% in the third quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 4,442,384 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $37,760,000 after buying an additional 1,838,384 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Ensco Plc by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,791 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the period. CWH Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ensco Plc by 492.5% in the third quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 404,390 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 336,135 shares during the period. Finally, Numeric Investors LLC increased its stake in Ensco Plc by 224.6% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 4,284,992 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $41,650,000 after buying an additional 2,965,092 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ensco Plc

Ensco plc is an offshore contract drilling company. The Company provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. Its segments include Floaters, Jackups and Other. The Floaters segment includes its drillships and semisubmersible rigs, and provides contract drilling.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ensco Plc (ESV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ensco Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensco Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.