PDC Energy Inc (PDCE) Forecasted to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Equities research analysts at Williams Capital reduced their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for PDC Energy in a report issued on Monday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Williams Capital analyst G. Sorbara now forecasts that the energy producer will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Williams Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Williams Capital also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q3 2018 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PDCE. Iberia Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity set a $85.00 target price on PDC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.62.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) traded down 3.14% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,457,107 shares. The company’s market cap is $3.68 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.52. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $50.12 and a 52-week high of $84.88.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $108.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.40 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 42.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 31.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,954,304 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $265,176,000 after buying an additional 940,134 shares during the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $56,649,000. William Marsh Rice University acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $53,759,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,100,357 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $515,344,000 after buying an additional 441,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,970,000.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Casabona sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $63,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,560.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $105,859.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,001,925.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock worth $425,198 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company produces, develops, acquires and explores for crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Utica Shale in southeastern Ohio. The Company operates through two segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing.

