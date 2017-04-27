Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (PZN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a $12.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.42% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pzena Investment Management, LLC, which will become the company’s operating company upon the consummation of the offering, is a premier value-oriented investment management firm with a record of investment excellence and exceptional client service. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pzena Investment Management in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) traded down 2.09% during trading on Friday, reaching $10.77. The company had a trading volume of 56,956 shares. Pzena Investment Management has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.98 million, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 2.07.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30 million. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pzena Investment Management will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Pzena Investment Management’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/pzena-investment-management-inc-pzn-upgraded-to-buy-by-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 10.9% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,642,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,167,000 after buying an additional 161,236 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 554,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,162,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the third quarter worth approximately $2,105,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a holding company. The Company is the sole managing member of Pzena Investment Management, LLC. Pzena Investment Management, LLC is an investment management company. The Company also serves as the general partner of Pzena Investment Management, LP. The Company offers institutional investment products to public and corporate pension funds, endowments, foundations and certain commingled vehicles geared toward institutional investors.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pzena Investment Management (PZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pzena Investment Management Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pzena Investment Management Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.