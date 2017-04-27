Pulse Biosciences Inc (PLSE) Trading Up -12.3% on Insider Buying Activity

Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) shares rose 12.3% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $24.30 and last traded at $20.95, with a volume of 475,195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.89.

Specifically, Director Maky Zanganeh bought 18,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.34 per share, with a total value of $425,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,935 shares in the company, valued at $6,160,242.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert W. Duggan bought 191,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,414.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 734,073 shares of company stock worth $16,846,231.

The stock’s market cap is $345.91 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.56.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc, formerly Electroblate, Inc, is a development-stage medical device company using a platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling (NPES). NPES is a local and drug-free technology that utilizes nanosecond pulsed electric fields to induce cell signaling and the activation of cellular pathways in tissue.

