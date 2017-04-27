Farmers Trust Co. Has $4.107 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG)

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,419 shares during the period. Public Service Enterprise Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Farmers Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 7,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 5,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV now owns 8,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd now owns 21,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) opened at 44.49 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.68 and its 200 day moving average is $43.23. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post $2.90 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.57%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/public-service-enterprise-group-inc-peg-shares-sold-by-farmers-trust-co-updated.html.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays PLC lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank AG cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 price target (up from $43.50) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.36.

In related news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $1,324,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 741,932 shares in the company, valued at $32,748,878.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 84,108 shares of company stock worth $3,711,889 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PSEG) is a holding company. The Company is an energy company with operations located primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s segments include Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), PSEG Power LLC (Power) and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.