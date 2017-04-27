Proto Labs (PRLB) Getting Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Proto Labs earned a coverage optimism score of -0.07 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 86 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) opened at 54.05 on Thursday. Proto Labs has a one year low of $43.10 and a one year high of $71.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average of $52.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.41 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Proto Labs will post $1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Proto Labs (PRLB) Getting Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Study Finds” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/27/proto-labs-prlb-earns-daily-news-impact-score-of-0-07-updated.html.

In other news, VP John B. Tumelty sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $48,944.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,496.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria M. Holt sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $115,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,222.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc is an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of on-demand three dimensional (3D) printed, computer numerical control (CNC) machined and injection-molded custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. The Company’s geographic segments include the United States, Europe and Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.